Bridge Builders: Riding side-by-side

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Bridge Builders hosted a Side-by-Side Ride Saturday, raising funds for the organization. Between 55 and 60 units registered to participate and over 100 people gathered Saturday for their trip to Saltpeter Cave, Big Rock Candy Mountain, and back to Licking for a silent auction. Registration fees and auction items combined to raise over $2200 for the organization.

Saltpeter Cave is located in the southwest corner of Dent County, on Ashley Creek. Texas County borders the area on the west and south. Organizer Cindy Wampner complimented the hospitality of Rick and Tina Heusler, who own Saltpeter Cave and who allowed the large group to visit.

“She had fresh tomatoes, with salt, pastries and cold water for everyone,” Wampner said.

Organizers gave away attendance prizes when riders stopped to enjoy lunch at Big Rock Candy Mountain. The size of the group surely must have proved a challenge for servers.

“The staff there did an amazing job,” said Wampner.

Upon returning to the Senior Center, silent auction items were distributed to the highest bidders. Donations of items to the auction were made by Town & Country Supermarket, McDonalds, Mega Motorsports of West Plains, and Stahlmans Motorsport of Rolla.

Organizers thanked the donors and volunteers who made the event possible, and everyone who participated in the first annual ride.