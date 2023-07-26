Classifieds: July 27 – August 2, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sale: Moving sale July 28 and 29. 504 N. Grand Ave, Houston. Washer and dryer; glass top electric range; refrigerator; upright freezer; furniture; vintage Tupperware; vintage kitchen items; new in box Pampered Chef tools; many other items! Bargains galore! H/13/2tp

Garage Sale: Thursday-Saturday (July 27th-29th) 8 am – 4:30 pm (Saturday until noon), 16924 Highway B, Houston. H/14/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: JD 410 Round Baler $750, IH Hay bine, 3 hay rakes. Own them all for $1500. Call or text 573-308-6323. L/29/2tp

For Sale: UWS 48” NORTHERN DOG BOX FOR TRUCK BED. Two-hole aluminum dog box. Lockable 6” top storage (with keys). Lockable dog box doors (with keys). Mats included. Insulated walls. Louvered side windows. Dimensions: Outside 48”W x 48”D x 28”H. Inside each box 24”W x48”D x 21”H. Door 17” x 17”. Door opening 15.5” x 15.5”. Price reduced to $999. Purchased a few months ago for $1,300+. Barely used. Mint condition. (573) 353-4049. Ask for Dee Ann. H/14/1tp

For Sale: Abandoned 10×15’ storage unit with household goods. Silent auction. 417-926-7800. H/14/1tc

For Sale: All sizes of passenger and light truck tires and lawn mower tires and tubes. OK Tire, Houston. 417-967-3694. H/13/2tc

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Part-time handyman needed for rentals. Carpentry, drywall, framing skills needed. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/14/6tp

For Rent:

Looking to Rent: Looking for a place to rent, 2 bedroom, a few acres, Houston or surrounding area. Call 417-318-1335. H/14/1tp

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Piney River Market is a Saturday Farmers Market located at Simple Grow in Houston. Currently accepting new vendors and food trucks. Items must be homemade or homegrown. Farmers Market hours are every Saturday 9 AM to 1 PM. H/11/4tp

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

To Give Away:

Free: Two adult rat terriers, both female, 10 years old with shots. Call 417-260-7094. H/14/2tp