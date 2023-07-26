Santee promoted to Corporal

Photo by Christy Porter
Detective Kenny Santee has been promoted to Corporal within the City of Licking Police Department. City Administrator/Clerk Rhonda Kirkwood swore him in on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. “Cpl. Santee has proven himself time and again as a leader and respected team member. He is a valued part of our department and will continue to aid in improving our current and future officers, and department. Our department is blessed to have officers like Cpl. Santee,” said Chief of Police Pat Burton. Cpl. Santee has faithfully served the Licking community for four years and is a military veteran.