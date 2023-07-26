Storm damage in NE Texas County

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Storms swept a path across northeast Texas County on Tuesday, July 18. Damage was reported to trees, utility lines and structures along Cadle Road, Highway 32, and Pigeon Creek Road east of Licking.

Tree tops were broken and battered among a stand of century-old walnut trees on Pigeon Creek Road, which had been planted by Carlos Ogden, grandfather of Roy Ogden, the current owner of the property. In addition to the many trees that were affected, two of Ogden’s barns were damaged and a pipe fence was uprooted. A neighbor had a tree fall into their living room and other neighbors reported damage as well.

Highway 32 was blocked by fallen trees, west of Cadle Road, for a period of time Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was on hand, rerouting traffic on either side of the blockage as crews worked to open the road.

There were no reports of injuries.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative reported 27 different outages that day, including two broken poles. Seventeen crews worked to restore power to 1,412 members. It was a busy week for Intercounty, with storms causing damage most of the week. The previous day, five crews worked to repair five outages and restore power to 540 members. Wednesday, July 19, saw 167 members affected by outages, with 13 crews required to repair damage at nine locations. The following day, storms caused 23 outages affecting 122 members. Sixteen crews were required to repair the damage.