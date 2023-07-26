Summer Reading Program ends with a splash

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Library Summer Reading Program ended with a splash Saturday evening at the Licking Aquatic Center. All participants were invited to a pool party that included pizza, prizes and an evening of swimming fun.

Twenty-nine participants completed the program, which included weekly events with interesting and fun presenters of all types, and a required number of reading hours based on their age. Story Walks were also held on Tuesdays at Old City Park.

Librarian Lee Ann Akins thanked everyone for their participation and expressed her pride in their accomplishments, before she and Librarian Brandi Smith distributed prizes to all the children. Additional prizewinners were: Cooper Sharp – Gravity Maze Marble Run Game and a STEM toy; Brycen Campbell – PowerClix magnet set; Emma Gale – magnetic tile set; and the winners of the bikes were Kainen Longrie and Brinlee Cannefax. Town and Country Bank and Progressive Ozark Bank donated the bikes.

Thanks to the library staff, presenters, donors, and the Friends of the Library, another successful summer has been completed.

Photos by Christy Porter