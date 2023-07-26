 Skip to content

Summer Reading Program ends with a splash

Photo by Christy Porter
Many of the participants in the 2023 Summer Reading Program joined Licking librarians Brandi Smith (far left, back row) and Lee Ann Akins (far right, second row) for pizza, prizes and a pool party.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Library Summer Reading Program ended with a splash Saturday evening at the Licking Aquatic Center. All participants were invited to a pool party that included pizza, prizes and an evening of swimming fun.

Twenty-nine participants completed the program, which included weekly events with interesting and fun presenters of all types, and a required number of reading hours based on their age. Story Walks were also held on Tuesdays at Old City Park.

Librarian Lee Ann Akins thanked everyone for their participation and expressed her pride in their accomplishments, before she and Librarian Brandi Smith distributed prizes to all the children. Additional prizewinners were: Cooper Sharp – Gravity Maze Marble Run Game and a STEM toy; Brycen Campbell – PowerClix magnet set; Emma Gale – magnetic tile set; and the winners of the bikes were Kainen Longrie and Brinlee Cannefax. Town and Country Bank and Progressive Ozark Bank donated the bikes.

Photo by Christy Porter
Kainen Longrie took home the boys’ bike.

Photo by Christy Porter
Brinlee Cannefax rode off with the girls’ bike.

Photo by Christy Porter
Cooper Sharp gladly accepted a Gravity Maze Marble Run Game and a STEM toy.

Photo by Christy Porter
Brycen Campbell was the proud owner of a PowerClix magnet set.

Thanks to the library staff, presenters, donors, and the Friends of the Library, another successful summer has been completed.

Photos by Christy Porter

