Obituary – Janette McClure

Janette McClure, of Republic, Mo., was born in southern Illinois to Gene and Evelyn Jackson in 1948, and departed this life July 21, 2023, in Springfield, Mo.

She moved with her parents at a very young age to the Colorado Springs area where she grew up. After high school she graduated from a school of cosmetology and worked for several years as a professional hair stylist.

She married Don Nall and they had three children, Connie, Donnie and Cheryl. She moved to Springfield, Mo., in the 1980s.

September 2, 1989, she was wed to Henry Allen (Hank) McClure.

Hank declares, “No man was ever blessed with a more wonderful wife than my sweet Jan. I thank God for every day we had together.”

Jan was preceded in death by her two daughters and her parents.

She is survived by husband, Hank; son, Donnie Nall and wife, Michelle, of Springfield; stepchildren, Regina Johnson and husband, Richard, of Strafford, and Chuck McClure, of Springfield; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Youngdahl and husband, Gunard, of Hollister; sisters-in-law, Marie Barnes, of Licking, and Phyllis McClure, of Crane; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

If God only picks roses He chose a very special, beautiful one. This Godly lady touched many lives with her sweet, sweet spirit and selfless service.

Services and interment were at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, with Jan and Hank’s pastor, Rev. Daryl Walker, officiating. Arrangements were under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.