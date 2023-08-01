Obituary – Bonnie L. Ford

Bonnie L. Ford was born on February 27, 1935, in Rolla, Mo., to Henry and Sarah Childers. She passed away on July 27, 2023, in Houston, Mo.

Bonnie worked as a hairstylist for many years and enjoyed visiting with her customers. She loved all things outdoors and especially loved her flowers and feeding the birds. She spent much of her free time planting flowers and when she ran out of flowers to plant, she would often hop in the car and make a trip to get more flowers. Bonnie also enjoyed painting and attending church.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Ford; brothers, Elbert, Raymond and Roy; and sisters, Edith and Lorraine.

Bonnie is survived by one daughter, Donna Biggby; two sons, Darrell Norris and wife, Victoria, and Danny Norris and wife, Karen; one sister, Bernice Henson; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Bonnie was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held for Bonnie on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.