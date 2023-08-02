Classifieds: August 3 – August 9, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Multi-Family Yard Sale: 109 Cedar Street, Licking. Tons of clothing/shoes all sizes in women’s and men’s clothing. Girl clothes size 4T-14/16. Household items, books, toys, recliners & more. Thurs.-Sat., 8 a.m. – ? L/31/1tp

Garage Sale: 8 am to 5 pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 18700 Vandeveer Road on Highway 137, North of Yukon. Motorcycle items, tv, coolers, luggage, utility trailer, dishware, tie down straps, car parts, shelves, cabinet, lots of miscellaneous. Rain or shine. H/15/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Looking for cook, some experience needed. Crow Creek Bar & Grill. Contact Stacy at 573-674-2990. L/31/2tp

Help Wanted: Part-time handyman needed for rentals. Carpentry, drywall, framing skills needed. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/14/6tp

For Rent:

Looking to Rent: Looking for a place for rent, Two bedroom, with two acres at least. Call 417-318-1335. H/15/1tp

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

Services: New fences, new corrals, welding of all types. Guaranteed work. Cheaper quotes than most. 417-664-2818. L/31/5tc

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Let us add air to your vehicle’s tires for free. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694 H/15/2tc

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

To Give Away:

Free: Two adult rat terriers, both female, 10 years old with shots. Call 417-260-7094. H/14/2tp