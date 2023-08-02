Coming Events August 3, 2023

COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVES

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold blood drives from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 208 S. Main Street, Licking, and from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at the First Christian Church basement, 202 E. State Route 17, Houston.

DOUBLE B ROUGHSTOCK RODEO

Double B Roughstock will hold a two-day rodeo on Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5, at 7 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce arena in Licking. Events are: ranch bronc; junior, peewee and mini ranch bronc; mutton busting; calf riding; peewee, junior and open bull riding; chute dogging; and peewee, junior and open barrels.

KID’S TROUT TOURNAMENT

The Kid’s Trout Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montauk State Park on Saturday, August 5. The tournament is sponsored by the Dorman L Steelman Lodge and is limited to kids 15 years and under, with two age categories. Registration is at the lodge and prizes will be awarded by random drawing.

ROUND SPRING CELEBRATION

A Round Spring Celebration will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at Echo Bluff State Park on Saturday, August 5. 10 a.m. – Family booths and Vintage River Camp. 4 p.m. – Historical presentation at Zoe Spring. 6 p.m. – Old-fashioned Pie Supper and Cake Walk. Music by Friends Pickin’. Sponsored by the Ozark Heritage Project in cooperation with the Shannon County Museum and supporters. Call 573-663-2269 for more information.

KID’S FREE FISHING DAY

Summers End Kid’s Free Fishing Day for children ages 15 and under will be at Montauk State Park on Saturday, August 12. A children’s free fishing tag must be picked up at the lodge Friday evening after 7 p.m. or anytime on Saturday. Adults must have a daily trout tag to assist children fishing. No designated fishing area will be set aside.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT

Intercounty Electric Cooperative is hosting a free movie night on Friday, August 18, at Summersville High School. “Lightyear” will be shown, beginning at dark.

ART ON THE ROCK

A “River Rock Cacti” art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or a Sip ‘n Paint “Paint the Current River” class from 6 to 9 p.m., both with Patty and Susan, at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Saturday, August 26. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

The Licking Friends of the Library will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Licking Library. New members are welcome.

UNITED JOY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

“Let’s Go,” a United Joy Women’s Conference, will be held 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cabool Second Baptist Church. Register online at https://tcba.site/. Includes small breakfast and lunch. No childcare is provided.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, the last Thursday of each month, through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

CRAFT SHOW

There will be a craft show at the junction of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs every second Saturday of the month.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is August 10.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

