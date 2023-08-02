Fun at the Fair
The Texas County Fair was held last week at the fairgrounds north of Houston, culminating in Saturday’s awards ceremony, tractor parade, supporters’ appreciation dinner and livestock sale.
Thursday afternoon, the Fair Board purchased the fairgrounds located south of the large arena, including the livestock buildings and livestock arena, from the Houston Chamber of Commerce.
Texas County resident and fair supporters Barry and Ellen Reynolds donated a Registered Angus heifer that sold multiple times Saturday during the livestock sale, raising $20,500 to help with the purchase of the fairgrounds. A half-hog was also being raffled at the fair, with the drawing scheduled for the fall.
Livestock of many varieties, including poultry, rabbits, swine, goats, sheep and cattle were cared for by their attendant owners during the hot week. Youth showed fair attendees and judges the efforts of months of work, and proudly accepted awards for the same.
Time for fun was planned as well. The annual goat fashion show, with a superhero theme, featured many caped superheroes, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and a farmer, who all agreed is a true superhero. Representative Bennie Cook could be seen passing out pizza for a Thursday evening pizza party, which was followed by a movie. Friday ended with a tractor parade and Ag Olympics.
The Home Economics building was a great place to visit at this year’s fair. They exhibited some truly beautiful artwork and craftsmanship, with paintings, drawings, quilting, woodcrafts and much more. Produce baskets were plentiful and held fine examples of the efforts of green thumbs.
Beef Showmanship:
Senior Showmanship (ages 17-21): Champion Mattie McKee and Reserve Champion Lane Medlin
Intermediate Showmanship (ages 13-16): Champion Sam Peterson and Reserve Champion Eden Uhing
Junior Showmanship (ages 8-12): Champion Elsie Roark and Reserve Champion Ellie Peterson
Novice Showmanship (ages 5-7): Champion Tucker Pursifull and Reserve Champion Kip Croppenik
PeeWee Showmanship (ages 2-4): Champion Coen Roark and Reserve Champion Elilah Sawyer
Replacement Heifer Show:
Champion Nova Gentry and Reserve Champion Nova Gentry
Kiddie Calf Show:
Blue ribbons for Eliah Sawyer, Raelynn Pursifull, Kip Croppenik and Kayson Sawyer
Breeding Beef Show:
Angus Open/Youth, Angus Heifer: Champion Gentry Roark (winter heifer calf) and Reserve Champion Eden Uhing (junior heifer calf)
Angus Open/Youth, Angus Bull: Champion Coen Roark and Reserve Champion Ellie Uhing
Charolais Open/Youth, Charolais Heifer: Champion and Reserve Champion Charlie Howard (summer yearling heifers)
Hereford Open/Youth, Hereford Heifer: Champion Sam Peterson (senior yearling heifer 1) and Reserve Champion Ellie Peterson (senior yearling heifer 2)
Hereford Open/Youth, Hereford Bulls: Champion Charli Howard (winter bull calf)
Salers Open/Youth, Salers Heifer: Champion Dylan Dzurick (junior yearling heifer)
Shorthorn Open/Youth, Shorthorn Heifer: Champion Kit Benne (winter heifer calf)
Simmental Open/Youth, Simmental Heifer: Champion Elsie Roark (junior yearling heifer)
Crossbred Beef Open/Youth, Crossbred Heifer: Champion Nova Gentry (summer yearling heifer) and Reserve Champion Tucker Pursifull (senior yearling heifer)
Supreme Heifer Drive: Champion Gentry Roark (Angus) and Reserve Champion Sam Peterson (Hereford)
Supreme Bull: Champion Ellie Uhing (Angus) and Reserve Champion Coen Roark (Angus)
Market Steer/Live Show:
Kaden Gaither – 5th Place, Rate of Gain Winner, 1st Place Carcass, Overall Grand Champion Market Steer
Sam Peterson – Champion Market Steer/Live Show and Overall Reserve Champion Market Steer
Mattie McKee – Reserve Champion Market Steer/Live Show
Carlie Tuttle – 2nd place Carcass
Wyatt Medlin – 3rd place
Claire Shelton – 4th place, 3rd place Carcass
Nova Gentry – Champion Replacement Heifer and Reserve Champion Replacement Heifer
Swine Showmanship:
Senior Showmanship (ages 17-21): Champion Jaden Brotherton and Reserve Champion Lacey Wuertley.
Intermediate Showmanship (ages 13-16): Champion Madison Prescott and Reserve Champion Cloe Bradshaw.
Junior Showmanship (ages 8-12): Champion Eli Koch and Reserve Champion Carter Prescott.
Novice Showmanship (ages 5-7): Champion Kal Koch and Reserve Champion Wyatt Witte.
Peewee Showmanship (ages 2-4): Champion Bristol Hale and Reserve Champion Boone Ryan.
Breeding Gilt Show:
Berkshire Youth/Open: Jaden Brotherton (January gilt), first place.
Duroc Youth/Open: Jaden Brotherton (January gilt), first place.
Hampshire Swine Youth/Open: Jaden Brotherton (January gilt), first place
Spotted Youth/Open: Carter Prescott (January gilt), first place
Yorkshire Youth/Open: Madison Prescott (January gilt), first place
Crossbred Swine Youth: Eli Koch (Crossbred gilt), first place
Champion Gilt: Eli Koch (Crossbred gilt)
Reserve Champion Gilt: Jaden Brotherton (Duroc)
Market Hog – Live Show:
Overall Grand Champion Market Hog: Gibson Kell
Over All Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog, 4th Overall/ Live Show: Ava Koch
Grand Champion Market Hog/Live Show: Madison Prescott
Reserve Champion: Ava Koch
3rd Overall: Carter Prescott
5th overall: Cloe Bradshaw
Rate of Gain Winner: Brett Wuertley
Sheep Showmanship:
Senior Showmanship (ages 17-21): Champion Jaden Brotherton
Intermediate Showmanship (ages 13-16): Champion Kari Jordan
Junior Showmanship (ages 8-12): Champion Evan Jordan
Novice Showmanship (ages 5-7): Champion Trigger Anderson
Peewee Showmanship (ages 2-4): Champion Crew Anderson
Breeding Sheep Show:
Champion Ram Lamb: Trigger Anderson
Champion Ewe Lamb: Crew Anderson
Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb: Trigger Anderson
Market Lamb – Live Show:
Overall Grand Champion Market Lamb: Madelyn Smith
Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Eban Jordan
Champion Market Lamb: Jaden Brotherton
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Ty Rouse
1st Place Carcass: Evan Jordan
2nd Place Carcass: Savannah Rouse
3rd Place Carcass: Madelyn Smith
The following winners, in the Goat shows, Dairy Cattle Show and Poultry Show, will be printed in next week’s edition of The Licking News.
Breeding Goat Show:
Senior Showmanship (ages 17-21): Champion Abigail Miller
Intermediate Showmanship (ages 13-16): Champion Sabrina Snyder
Youth Showmanship (ages 8-12): Champion Gentry Roark
Novice Showmanship (ages 5-7): Champion Morgan Pulliam
Peewee Showmanship (ages 2-4): Champion Cameron Ashworth
Junior Champion Boer Doe: Emma Uhing
Junior Reserve Champion Boer Doe: Gentry Roark
Senior Champion Boer Doe: Emma Uhing
Senior Reserve Champion Boer Doe: Kit Benne
Junior Champion Boer Cross Doe: Abigail Miller
Senior Champion Boer Cross Doe: Sabrina Snyder
Grand Champion Doe: Emma Uhing
Grand Champion Boer Buck: Emma Uhing
Reserve Grand Champion Boer Buck: Kit Benne
Grand Champion Boer Cross Buck: Landon Parish
Dairy Goat Show:
Grand Overall Champion Doe: Colson Enfield
Reserve Overall Champion Doe: Harley Lancaster
Grand Overall Champion Buck: Harley Lancaster
Reserve Overall Champion Buck: Harley Lancaster
Grand Champion Lamancha Doe: Colson Enfield
Grand Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Harley Lancaster
Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Harley Lancaster
Grand Champion Nubian Doe: Colson Enfield
Reserve Champion Nubian Doe: Colson Enfield
Grand Champion Recorded Doe: Virginia Stasey
Reserve Champion Recorded Doe: Colson Enfield
Grand Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Harley Lancaster
Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Harley Lancaster
Dairy Cattle Show:
Supreme Female: Ashlynn Law
Reserve Supreme Female: Eagan Law
Dairy Cattle Showmanship:
Senior Showmanship (ages 17-21): Champion Ashlynn Law
Intermediate Showmanship (ages 13-16): Champion Eagan Law
Market Goat Show:
Overall Grand Champion/Rate of Gain Winner: Grace Conner
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Baylee Ryan
Live Show Grand Champion: Abigail Miller
Live Show Reserve Grand Champion: Jaden Brotherton
1st Place Carcass: Grace Radford
2nd Place Carcass: Morgan Pulliam
3rd Place Carcass: Raelynn Pursifull
Poultry Show:
Open:
Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Jonathan Collins
Youth:
Supreme Champion Male: Joshua Anderson (Millie Fluer d’Uccle)
Supreme Champion Female: Joshua Anderson (Millie Fluer d’Uccle)
Standard Roosters: Grand Champion Myla Woods (Brelefelder) and Reserve Champion Eagan Law (Black Australorp)
Standard Heavy Breed Hens: Grand Champion Gideon Price (Barred Rock) and Reserve Champion Ezra Price (Speckled Sussex)
Standard Light Breed Hens: Grand Champion Chloe Anderson (Golden Laced Black Polish) and Reserve Champion Nathan Stallcup (White Leghorn)
Standard Pullets: Grand Champion Laurelle Rasko (Rhode Island Red) and Reserve Champion Myla Woods (Barred Rock)
Bantam Roosters: Grand Champion Joshua Anderson (Millie Fluer d’Uccle) and Reserve Champion Colson Enfield (Cochin)
Bantam Hens: Grand Champion Joshua Anderson (Millie Fluer d’Uccle) and Reserve Champion Lukas Woods (Blue Old English)
Waterfowl: Grand Champion Myla Woods (Call Duck)
Grand Champion Market Pen: McCoy Gentry
Reserve Champion Market Pen: Laurelle Rasko
3rd Place: Myla Woods
4th Place: Myla Woods
5th Place: Russell Stallcup