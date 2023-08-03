Arrest made in Wednesday afternoon shooting death

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release late Wednesday regarding a shooting death that occurred in the County.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., deputies and officers from the Licking Police Department responded to a business on Highway CC for a report of a shooting. A 62-year-old man was arrested in relation to the shooting death of a 58-year-old man. He is currently being held in the Texas County Jail pending formal charges.

The Sheriff’s Department will release further information regarding the incident in the following days.