 Skip to content

Arrest made in Wednesday afternoon shooting death

| |

 

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release late Wednesday regarding a shooting death that occurred in the County.

At approximately 3:49 p.m., deputies and officers from the Licking Police Department responded to a business on Highway CC for a report of a shooting. A 62-year-old man was arrested in relation to the shooting death of a 58-year-old man. He is currently being held in the Texas County Jail pending formal charges.

The Sheriff’s Department will release further information regarding the incident in the following days.

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment