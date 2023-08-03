Warrant standoff in Success area

A well being check by Texas County Sheriff’s deputies led to a four-hour standoff Wednesday afternoon in the Success area.

Texas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Venable Drive at approximately 1:20 p.m. for a well being check due to concerns about domestic violence. Deputies received information that a 46-year-old male sex offender who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant was at the residence.

When they arrived, the man was outside the residence, but fled inside after being confronted by deputies. He barricaded himself in the residence where he remained for four hours until the standoff was resolved with the suspect’s arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office announced they would release more information related to this incident in the following days.