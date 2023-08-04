Obituary – William “Bill” Rollins

William “Bill” D. Rollins, age 70, passed peacefully on July 18, 2023, after a short illness with lung cancer. He was born January 24, 1953.

He is survived by his wife of nine years, Karen Rollins; daughter, Tami (Rollins) Berens; stepdaughters, Caitlin Breeze and Hilary Bumgardner; and 10 grandchildren.

Bill’s passing was so unexpected and happened so quickly, leaving bills including for his cremation. His wish was that his wife could stay on their little homestead.

Memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe account, “Need help with my husband’s cremation, by Karen Rollins.” Mrs. Rollins thanks all for their prayers and assistance at this difficult time.