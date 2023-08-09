Fall Festival plans underway

Licking Downtown, Inc., met Thursday for their regular monthly meeting and plans were discussed for the upcoming Fall Festival/Pickin’ on the Porch.

The festival will take place Saturday, September 23, at the historic Licking Mill. It will begin at 9 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, then vendors will be open for shopping.

Mill tours begin at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

Live music by the School Rock Band will start the Pickin’ on the Porch, also at 10 a.m. Dulcimer music by Andrea Faber will be played at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Josh Kinder takes the stage between 12 and 12:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the Quilt Turning from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Go by TJ’s Flowers, the Rock House or The Licking News and fill out a registration form, then bring your favorite quilt and share its story at the event.

First Responders will be on hand to meet with those interested in learning more about their jobs, including the Licking Police Department (LPD), the Licking Fire Department and TCMH ambulance crew. Texas County Library staff will have a book giveaway and TCMH Licking Clinic will be on hand as well.

Goat roping is anticipated beginning at noon.

Don’t forget the food! Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked goods, funnel cakes, cotton candy and more will be available.

If you would like to rent a booth space at this event, contact Joan Brannam at TJ’s Flowers. The deadline to rent a booth is Sept. 15.