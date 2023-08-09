Kids Trout Tournament at Montauk State Park

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Family memories and tradition were continued at the Kids Trout Tournament held Saturday at Montauk State Park. For over 30-years the tournament has been held, and it is sponsored by the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge. Also participating with presentations of Ray Parker Memorial trophy awards were family members of the late Ray Parker, an avid Montauk fisherman.

Ayden Wehner, 7, and his father, Kevin, come to Montauk State Park every summer for camping and fishing. Ayden had caught an approximately 12-inch rainbow trout by early afternoon and willingly shared fishing tips with a novice at White Oak Hole on the Current River. While crappie is Ayden’s favorite, the guys would be doing a trout fish fry Saturday night.

A bit further upstream, the two Longsdon brothers, John and Shawn, were catching and netting the trout.

“I’ve been coming to Montauk since I was a child,” shared John. “For 30-years my father never missed an opening day (held the first day of March).”

The two brothers now bring their families for the fishing and fun. And the kids: Kaleb, 11, and brother, Dylan, 15, with their cousins, Sierra, 14, and Savannah, 9, were definitely having fun. Even the younger children, four-month-old Asher, Ryder and Sawyer, had fished earlier, but then were taking time out for a nap. Fishing and keeping watch over the young ones, mothers Alisha and Amanda also enjoyed the family outing.

Keeping a family tradition, from Columbia, was three-year-old Hannah Roof, whom grandfather Jerry Brumfield was teaching to fish with her new PJ Masks fishing pole. Jamie, Hannah’s mother, had joined them for the visit. Brumfield has been coming to Montauk for 51-years.

“Missouri State Parks is all about making memories. On behalf of everybody here at Montauk State Park, I want to say thank you to the many people who came out to make memories with us here today. I also want to say thank you to the great team at the lodge for sponsoring this event and everything they do to help make this the finest trout park around. The natural resources make this a special place, but the people here take it to the next level,” addressed David Guthrie, Asst. Park Superintendent, Montauk State Park, to attendees.

Random drawings were held for winners of the tournament. The gathered youth drew the names under the supervision of Melissa Wildhaber, General Manager, and John Johnston, Retail Lead of the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge, sponsor of the tournament.

Lodge winners of the $25 gift certificates were: Age class 11 years and under, for Heaviest Fish, Emerson Haas, and Heaviest Stringer, Kaleb Longsdon; Age class 12 to 15, Heaviest Fish, Landon Ufer, and Heaviest Stringer, Melanie Mueller.

Ray Parker Memorial winners presented with trophies by the Ray Parker family were: Age class 11 years and under, for Heaviest Fish, Roman Koenig, and Heaviest Stringer, Savannah Longsdon; Age class 12 to 15, Heaviest Fish, Waylon Fanning, and Heaviest Stringer, Jacob Cooper. The winners’ names will also be placed on the Ray Parker Memorial plaque at the lodge.

Photos by Rick Duncan, Christy Porter, Submitted

Congratulations to the winners and all participants who enjoyed family, friends and fishing. Continue the enjoyment of making memories.