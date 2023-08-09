Team Missouri National Champions

Photo submitted
The State of Missouri was represented by nine boys playing baseball in the 12U AA USSSA All State National games held in Dallas, Texas, last month. Team Missouri won all seven games played and are the National Champions. During these seven games, they scored a total of 83 runs and only allowed their opponents to score 29 runs. Out of these nine players, five were from Texas County. Pictured, from left, are Gage Smith, Houston; Blake Sanders, Raymondville; Tucker Venn, Houston; Griffin Aaron, Cabool; and Trapper Adey, Licking. Team Missouri was coached by Conaley Aaron and Bryan Barton. Another Texas County player, Stryker Sloan, Houston, was also part of Team Missouri but unfortunately suffered a sports injury prior to the event and was unable to attend. These six boys play together on the Houston Tigers travel baseball team.