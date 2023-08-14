Obituary – Rosalie “Nan” Dunham

Rosalie “Nan” Dunham, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the age of 89.

She was born on December 14, 1933, in Licking, Mo., to the late Wilford Deason and Mary Ann (Smith) Deason. On June 9, 1951, she married Billy Dunham. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two sons, Billy DeWayne “Speedy” Dunham and Ronnie Dale Dunham; and one sister, Norma Lea Deason.

Nan loved going to auctions and yard sales, going to the casino, putting together puzzles and playing card games. She attended all of her kids’ and grandkids’ sports events. She was an honorary Girl Scout member and she loved watching Days of Our Lives.

Nan will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband, Bill Dunham of Edgar Springs; two daughters, Sissy Cox and husband, Jim of Rolla, and Donna Brown and special friend, George Hunter of Rolla; five grandchildren, Kaylon Buckner and husband, Jeremy, Joni Stoops and husband, Dakota, Shannen Brown and fiancé, Megan Walker, Brenden Brown and friend, Kyla, and Mikayla Brown and partner, Brandon Kohenskey; and twelve great-grandchildren, Kannon, Logan, Easton, Bentley, Emerson, Brylee, Brantlee, Beau, Oaklynn, Remington, Lily and Octavia.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mark and Jan Ziegler and Gary Edgar for all that they have done for Nan and Bill.

A funeral service for Rosalie “Nan” Dunham was conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Phelps County R-3 School.