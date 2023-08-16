4 basketball Grizzlies sign with new teams 

By MSU-WP Staff

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Four sophomores from the 2022-2023 Grizzly Basketball team at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) are taking their talents to new teams this fall.

Dallas Clayton is transferring to Georgia College & State University, a NCAA Division II school in Milledgeville. Clayton, a 7-foot forward from Auckland, New Zealand, averaged 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season, and shot 65.6 percent from the free throw line.

Sterling White III is transferring to West Florida University, a NCAA Division II school in Ferry Pass. White, a 6-foot, 1-inch point guard from Chesapeake, Virginia, averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds per game last season while shooting 73 percent from the charity stripe.

Gagi Gvalia is transferring to Park University, a NAIA program in Parksville, Missouri. Gvalia, a 6-foot, 6-inch forward from Virginia Beach, Virginia, averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, and shot 75 percent from the free throw line.

Merrick Small is transferring to Cochise College, a NJCAA program at Douglas, Arizona. Small, a 6-foot, 9-inch forward from Ipswich, Australia, was a redshirt his freshman season and still has a year of eligibility in the junior college ranks.

“We are excited that the guys earned scholarships to these new schools,” Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay said. “We are proud of all of them for getting opportunities to move on. They will be fun to watch.”

All four graduated from MSU-WP this spring.

