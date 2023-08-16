Coming Events August 17, 2023

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.

FIREWORKS SHOW BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

The Independence Day Fireworks Show, which was postponed due to drought, will be held Saturday, August 17, beginning around 9 p.m., at Deer Lick Park. It will be held in conjunction with the Back to School Bash at the Licking Aquatic Center, with the first 100 people given free admission, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Food and other vendors will be at the park beginning at 5 p.m.

END OF SUMMER HEALTH FAIR

The Texas County Health Department invites you to their End of Summer Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas County Health Department, 950 N. Hwy. 63, Houston, on Friday, August 18. Free blood sugar, blood pressure and BMI checks, and back-to-school immunizations. Enter to win a blood pressure monitor, glucose monitor and scale. Hound Dawgs and Bryant’s Ice Cream Social will be set up in the parking lot.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT

Intercounty Electric Cooperative is hosting a free movie night on Friday, August 18, at Summersville High School. “Lightyear” will be shown, beginning at dark.

FREE CLOTHING

Abounding Hope Baptist Church will host a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, in the church parking lot.

ART ON THE ROCK

A “River Rock Cacti” art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or a Sip ‘n Paint “Paint the Current River” class from 6 to 9 p.m., both with Patty and Susan, at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Saturday, August 26. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

1965 LHS CLASS REUNION

The LHS Class of 1965 will hold a class reunion beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Community Room on Saturday, September 2. Class and veterans pictures will be taken at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow.

VETERANS’ FREE FISHING

Military veterans fish free at Montauk on Saturday, September 9. Fishing tags will be given to veterans at the Project Healing Waters tent/booth set up in the park.

WALK FOR LIFE & COLOR RUN

Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri is hosting a Walk for Life & Color Run on Saturday, Sept. 9. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Houston; run & walk begin at 10 a.m. For information, call PRC at 417-967-1100.

FALL FESTIVAL VENDOR NOTICE

Vendors must register for booth space by Friday, September 15, for the annual Fall Festival/Pickin’ on the Porch to benefit the Licking Mill. Contact Joan Brannam at 573-674-2547 or see her at TJ’s Flowers to register. The festival will be held at the Licking Mill on Saturday, Sept. 23.

K OF C FISH FRY

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at St. John the Baptist church in Licking. All proceeds benefit the St. Mark building expansion project.

50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Licking Bridge Builders is celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Saturday, September 16, at the Licking Senior Center.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

The Licking Friends of the Library will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Licking Library. New members are welcome.

UNITED JOY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

“Let’s Go,” a United Joy Women’s Conference, will be held 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cabool Second Baptist Church. Register online at https://tcba.site/. Includes small breakfast and lunch. No childcare is provided.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, the last Thursday of each month, through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

CRAFT SHOW

There will be a craft show at the junction of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs every second Saturday of the month.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is August 24.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

