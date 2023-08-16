Corvette’s 70th Birthday

By General Motors

NEW YORK – Exactly 70 years after the Corvette debuted at Motorama in New York City, Chevrolet has returned to introduce the first-ever electrified Corvette with all-wheel-drive and a powerful 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8, the 2024 E-Ray.

The E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history, clocking a 2.5-second 0-60 mph time1 before breezing through the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds1.

“In 1953, the enthusiastic reaction to the Chevrolet Corvette concept kicked off seven decades of passion, performance and American ingenuity,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors president. “E-Ray, as the first electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette, takes it a step further and expands the promise of what Corvette can deliver.”

E-Ray is also the only sports car pairing two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V-8 power with electrified responsiveness powered by eAWD, making it one like none.

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.”

There is no need for plug-in charging for the E-Ray’s battery system. The battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving. The Corvette E-Ray’s two driver-initiated electric modes enable the car to travel under electric propulsion in certain conditions. Stealth Mode enables all-electric driving, when selected at start-up, for a period of time before the engine turns on for normal driving. It is designed for quietly exiting a neighborhood, with a maximum speed of 45 mph.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray goes on sale in 2023, with an MSRP of $104,2954 for the 1LZ coupe and $111,2954 for the 1LZ convertible model, with production to take place at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky, from U.S. and globally sourced parts. Go to chevrolet.com for more information.