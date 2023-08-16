LHS/JH students, families welcomed to registration

By Shari Harris, Co-Managing Editor

Licking High School and Junior High School registration and 7th grade orientation was held Thursday, with split sessions available for students to receive their schedules and school supplies. Teachers, counselors, administrators and technology support staff were on hand to assist parents through the process, including registering their students into the new Infinite Campus system.

High School Principal Jarad Rinne commented that having both the afternoon (12 – 2 p.m.) and the evening (5 – 8 p.m.) sessions helped families coordinate times to attend registration. He estimated about 120 students were registered in the early session and 200 at the 5 p.m. session. For the entire day, 325-340 students received their schedules.

“I’m really excited about our new school year,” said Rinne. “And I’m equally excited about everyone who showed up for registration.”

New Junior High School Principal Angela Loughridge addressed parents and seventh grade students at the 7th Grade Orientation. She anticipates around 100 seventh grade students this year.

“We are so excited and looking forward to a wonderful school year, filled with excellent opportunities for learning,” Loughridge said.

“I’m honored to be serving the community in which I live,” added Loughridge, who lives in Licking. Most recently, she served as an administrator for the Plato School District.

Licking District Superintendent Telena Haneline was present for the event in a dual role. As chief administrator, she was obviously interested in the success of the event.

“Everyone was so happy to see both familiar and new faces,” Haneline said.

As a parent of an incoming seventh grade student, she also attended orientation.

Haneline recognized and addressed the frustration some parents were feeling with registering their students. “We appreciate the patience of our families as we are transitioning to our new student information system,” she said.

Photos by Shari Harris