Shoplifter identified

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

On March 23, 2023, the Police Department was notified by the Licking Dollar General Store Manager, Kim Richmond, that an unidentified man entered the store, removed an item of merchandise from the manufacturer’s packaging and placed the product into his pocket, leaving the packaging on the shelf before exiting the store without paying for the item. During the investigation, screen captures of the man and the vehicle he arrived in were extracted from the store’s video surveillance recordings and distributed to area law enforcement agencies requesting their assistance in identifying the suspect. A significant lead was subsequently provided by deputies of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, which resulted in the suspect being identified as Joshua Golden-Wolfe, of Houston, who was interviewed and confessed to the theft. A Trespass Notice was issued to Golden-Wolfe on behalf of Richmond, which prohibits him from lawfully returning to the Licking Dollar General indefinitely.

Several other shoplifting incidents reported by Dollar General are currently under investigation, and the Licking Police Department wishes to remind the public that store management vigorously pursues criminal charges against all thefts occurring on their premises.

A Probable Cause Affidavit has been sent to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requesting the following charge for Joshua Golden-Wolfe, age 27, of Houston: Stealing (a class A Misdemeanor).

The above information is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.