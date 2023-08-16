Walker Tynes, Clayton Kaiser named All-American Scholars in men’s golf

By Ed Beach, Assistant AD-Media Relations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Clayton Kaiser and Walker Tynes from the Drury men’s golf team were named All-American Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America for their work in the classroom in 2022-23.

To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior, or senior both academically in their last year of athletic eligibility. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 78.0 (in NCAA Division II), and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.20. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

214 NCAA Division II athletes from 80 schools earned 2022-23 GCAA All-America Scholar honors.

It marked the second year in a row Tynes has won the award. Both Tynes, a junior from Springfield (Catholic HS) and Kaiser, a senior from Monett, Mo., received the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s Council of Presidents Academic Excellence award, and Tynes also earned the league’s Brother James Gaffney Award for posting a 4.0 GPA in 2022-23.