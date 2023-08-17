Obituary – Donnie R. Gorman

Donnie Ray Gorman was born January 19, 1945, and passed August 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family who loved him dearly, making his age 78.

Donnie was born in Salem, Mo., to Ervin Lee and Tella Arta Gorman.

Donnie moved from California in 1963. He joined the Air Force in 1965. After serving his country, he settled in Licking, where he enjoyed fishing, camping and building things. He also enjoyed the stock car races. Donnie always loved Gorman Family Reunions and big holiday dinners. You could always find him at the dessert table.

He has a great sense of humor and was super fun to hang out with.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Tella Gorman; brothers, Edward, Alfred, Frank, Eyul and Ernest; and sisters, Faye and Velma.

He is survived by his spouse, Mary; daughters, Gina Gorman and Janice Gorman Heavin; brothers, Leroy and Delmer; sister, Laraine; grandchildren, Sam Farrow, Stephanie Agan and Daniel Heavin; great grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Harper Farrow, Deegan Derrick, Leighton Again and Braydn Heavin; and two great grandchildren, coming soon; along with many nephews and one niece who were more like brothers and a sister.

He gave his heart to Jesus and is rejoicing with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service for Donnie was held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Patterson Cemetery with Brother Mike Gorman officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.