Obituary – Hazel A. Huskey

Hazel Amelia Dunham Webb Huskey, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the age of 95, at Silverstone Place.

She was born in Parma, Mo., in southeast Missouri, on February 23, 1928, to the late Alonzo Dunham and Avis (Widener) Dunham. On May 17, 1947, she married Reyburn (Ray) Webb. This union lasted 53 years, ending with the passing of Ray in 2000. Hazel later married Harold Huskey on July 29, 2006.

Hazel graduated from RHS and later went to Moler Beauty College in 1946, in St. Louis, Mo. After marrying Ray, they lived in Edgar Springs and then moved to St. James, Mo. They later moved to Kansas City, Mo., where she worked as a beautician. In 1964 they moved back to Edgar Springs and opened Webb Grocery. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Edgar Springs and later attended Philadelphia Baptist Church after her marriage to Harold Huskey.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Herschel, and Gerald Dunham; sisters-in-law, Eunice Dunham and Jean Dunham; and a nephew, Jerry Dunham.

Hazel loved quilting, homemaking, gardening, flowers, fishing and crocheting. She loved being with her family. She was a member of the Modern Homemakers Club. After closing the store, she worked at the school in the kitchen and at the post office for Betty Kinder.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her stepson, Keith Huskey and wife, Carla; step grandchildren, Nicholas and wife, Lauren, Katie Moyer and husband, Matt, and Abby Williams and husband, Kyle; eight great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sebastian, Nova, Xiamara, Piper, Griffin, Levi and Minny; sister-in-law, Carol Dunham; special cousin, Sue Dunham; nieces, Judy Dotson, Saundra Edgar and husband, Loyd, Sandi Hamilton and Karen Lopez; nephews, Steve Dunham and Jim Dunham; and great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Silverstone Place, Sue Dunham and Brandi Cross.

The funeral service for Hazel Huskey will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla with Pastor Mike Gorman officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Alternative Hospice.