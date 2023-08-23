Photos by Christy Porter
A group of Licking R-VIII faculty and staff joined with members of the community on Sunday afternoon to hold the 2023-2024 Prayer Walk for the school campus. Coordinator Billie Krewson led the gathering with a reading of scripture and prayer over the staff, departments, transportation, facilities, finances, and the safety of all. Superintendent Telena Haneline thanked all the participants prior to them breaking into groups and praying individually for the instructors, and over the classrooms and public gathering spaces.