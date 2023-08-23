Back to School Bash and Fireworks

By Shari Harris, Co-Managing Editor

Combining this year’s Fireworks Show with the Back to School Bash at the Licking Aquatic Center and the Assembly of God Church’s Back to School Giveaway drew large numbers of people to Deer Lick Park Saturday. Though people were disappointed when drought in July postponed fireworks, the weather cooperated with this weekend’s show.

The Licking Aquatic Center offered free admission to the first 100 people Saturday evening. While only about 75 people took advantage of the offer, they surely enjoyed ending a hot day in the cool water.

Licking Assembly of God again offered back to school supplies at the first pavilion in the park, and most people left with at least one item from the giveaway. Hoodies, bluetooth speakers, cereal and mini-pop tarts, pretzels, cases of bottled water, shoes, and boxes of disinfecting wipes helped prepare families for the upcoming school year.

Licking Rural Fire Department had a dunking booth set up, with Chief Aaron Greathouse volunteering to be first on the dunking seat.

Face painting was available at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church booth, along with cotton candy, glow items and other trinkets.

The Girl Scouts had an information booth set up, as did the newly established Warrior Christian Academy, which also offered popcorn and lemonade.

Licking Church of Christ offered free bottles of water to those attending, and it was very much appreciated.

Licking High School baseball, softball, and boys and girls basketball teams had booths at the park, offering walking tacos, hot dogs, snow cones, funnel cakes, and a speed gun where the speed of your throw could be tested.

At the Wildcat Travel Club booth, ice cream and Wildcat hair bows were both popular items.

Custard by C-Sue was also on hand, offering cooling treats to those attending.

By the time the fireworks started, the temperature had cooled and people watched comfortably from lawn chairs or their vehicles. As usual, it was a great show and well attended, with overflow parking filling approximately half of the field. The volunteer organizers and the businesses and individuals who contributed to make the fireworks possible should be pleased with the results of their efforts.

Photos by Shari Harris