Coming Events: August 24, 2023

MONTAUK STATE PARK PUBLIC MEETING

Montauk State Park will hold a Public Meeting at 6 p.m. at the campground amphitheater on Thursday, August 24. The public is invited to attend.

FREE CLOTHING

Abounding Hope Baptist Church will host a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, in the church parking lot.

ART ON THE ROCK

A “River Rock Cacti” art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or a Sip ‘n Paint “Paint the Current River” class from 6 to 9 p.m., both with Patty and Susan, at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Saturday, August 26. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

1965 LHS CLASS REUNION

The LHS Class of 1965 will hold a class reunion beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Community Room on Saturday, September 2. Class and veterans pictures will be taken at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT

Intercounty Electric Cooperative is hosting a free movie night on Friday, September 8, at Raymondville School. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be shown, beginning at dark.

VETERANS’ FREE FISHING

Military veterans fish free at Montauk on Saturday, September 9. Fishing tags will be given to veterans at the Project Healing Waters tent/booth set up in the park.

WALK FOR LIFE & COLOR RUN

Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri is hosting a Walk for Life & Color Run on Saturday, Sept. 9. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Houston; run & walk begin at 10 a.m. For information, call PRC at 417-967-1100.

MONTAUK RFD ANNUAL MEMBERS’ MEETING

The Montauk Rural Fire Department will hold the Annual Members’ meeting at 6 p.m., food will be served at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, September 13, at the fire station, 2742 Hwy. 119. Email montaukrfd@gmail.com for more information.

FALL FESTIVAL VENDOR NOTICE

Vendors must register for booth space by Friday, September 15, for the annual Fall Festival/Pickin’ on the Porch to benefit the Licking Mill. Contact Joan Brannam at 573-674-2547 or see her at TJ’s Flowers to register. The festival will be held at the Licking Mill on Saturday, Sept. 23.

K OF C FISH FRY

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at St. John the Baptist church in Licking. All proceeds benefit the St. Mark building expansion project.

LRFD OPEN HOUSE

The Licking Rural Fire Department is having an Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the firehouse on Saturday, September 16. Make plans to attend!

50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Licking Bridge Builders is celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Saturday, September 16, at the Licking Senior Center.

NOAH COLEMAN

CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, September 16. This is Hat Day! Visitors are welcome. For more information, leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

WILDCAT TRAVEL CLUB INFORMATION MEETING

The Wildcat Travel Club will hold an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Hall, Licking, on Monday, September 18.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

The Licking Friends of the Library will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Licking Library. New members are welcome.

UNITED JOY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

“Let’s Go,” a United Joy Women’s Conference, will be held 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cabool Second Baptist Church. Register online at https://tcba.site/. Includes small breakfast and lunch. No childcare is provided.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, the last Thursday of each month, through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

CRAFT SHOW

There will be a craft show at the junction of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs every second Saturday of the month.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is August 24.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.