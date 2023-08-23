By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Texas County Health Department held an “End of Summer” Health Fair on Friday at the facility located on Hwy. 63, north of Houston.

Over the course of the day, Texas County residents of all ages took advantage of the provided health services available.

Inside the facility qualified staff provided free blood sugar (HEMO A1C), blood pressure and Body Mass Index (BMI) testing, and back-to-school immunizations.

Departments within the organization provided free information and fun giveaways, such as Frisbees, flying chicken toys and a “Get Hooked on Healthy” fishing packet; WIC had all things baby and provisions for mothers. Jonna Lynch, with Home State Health, a MO HealthNet Managed Care Health Plan, had Mom Kits and information available.

Hound Dawgs Food Truck dished out good eats and Bryant’s Ice Cream Social had sweet, cold treats.

Photos by Rick Duncan