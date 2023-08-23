Licking Night at St. Louis Cardinals

The Licking High School varsity cheerleaders, choir and band will be performing at a St. Louis Cardinals game on September 1.

The Cardinals will play the Pittsburgh Pirates, with a 7:15 p.m. game time. The Wildcat Cheerleaders will perform around 5:45 p.m. during the pregame show, outside of Busch Stadium.

The LHS Choir and Band will join together to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch.

Tickets for seats in the Licking section are available by contacting the high school or asking any choir or band student. They are $25 each.