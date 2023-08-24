Route 137 in Texas County to close for pavement repairs

MoDOT

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (August 23, 2023) – Route 137 in Texas County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route H to Route Y.

Weather permitting; work will take place Monday, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Local traffic only, will be guided through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.