Obituary – Mary L. Wilson

Mary L. Wilson, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the age of 75.

She was born on July 9, 1948, in Waynesville, Mo., to the late William Arthur Black and Francis (Cooper) Black. On January 22, 1966, she married Stanley Wilson at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Rolla. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Mary loved reading, sewing, cooking, gardening and growing flowers. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren.

Mary will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, Stanley Wilson, of Edgar Springs; three children, Dana Embrich and partner, Mike Light, of St. Robert; Lucretta Kinder and husband, Mark, of Beulah; and Dustin Wilson and wife, Ami, of Edgar Springs; one sister, Dawn Black, of Nixa; seven grandchildren, Brandi Embrich, Briann Embrich, Wesley Kinder and wife, Brittany, Aaron Kinder and wife, Destinee, Wyatt Wilson, Annika Wilson and Faith Morris; and nine great-grandchildren, Kolten, Kyndal, Clayton, Kimrey, Kora, Charlee, Zoey, Ember and Blakelynn.

A funeral service for Mary L. Wilson was conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice.