2023-24 school year has begun

Photo by Christy Porter
LHS Principal Dr. Jarad Rinne readily welcomed happy students on the first day of school Wednesday.
Photo by Christy Porter
Brian Barry, Elementary Principal, right, with the assistance of SRO Jeff Kinder (not pictured) safely assisted students at the car drop off.
Photo by Christy Porter
Teachers, Teresa Clontz (left) and Kandace Liveoak (right) immediately started sharing the joy of learning with the new preschoolers.
Photo by Christy Porter
From left: Secretary Marcie Ammons, Teacher Donna Shanks and Aide Jordan Pounds eagerly look forward to beginning the first school year of the Licking Educational Alternative Department (LEAD) at Licking R-VIII. Not pictured, LEAD School Principal Crystal Reiner.
Photo by Christy Porter
Licking R-VIII SRO Jeff Kinder’s main priority is keeping all students safe on campus. He was available wherever needed while he also welcomed students. Kinder is pictured with the newly acquired transportation unit.
By Christy Porter, Managing Editor
Wednesday, August 23, marked the beginning of a new school year at Licking R-VIII and for some students the beginning of their school career.
Scholars of all ages were welcomed back by the administration, principals, teachers, support staff and bus drivers with excitement for the accomplishments that will occur during their academic year.
The students expressed joy at again seeing each other after the summer’s long break.
Delanie Rinne helped students acquire their schedules at the high school and Athletics Director Phillip Gambill and Teacher/Coach Cole Roark provided the sign up sheets for the numerous clubs available.
Throughout the campus, staff was available to help students locate classrooms and provide information as needed.
It looks as if the new school year is off to a great start!
Photos by Christy Porter