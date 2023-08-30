2023-24 school year has begun

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Wednesday, August 23, marked the beginning of a new school year at Licking R-VIII and for some students the beginning of their school career.

Scholars of all ages were welcomed back by the administration, principals, teachers, support staff and bus drivers with excitement for the accomplishments that will occur during their academic year.

The students expressed joy at again seeing each other after the summer’s long break.

Delanie Rinne helped students acquire their schedules at the high school and Athletics Director Phillip Gambill and Teacher/Coach Cole Roark provided the sign up sheets for the numerous clubs available.

Throughout the campus, staff was available to help students locate classrooms and provide information as needed.

It looks as if the new school year is off to a great start!

Photos by Christy Porter