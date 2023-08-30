 Skip to content

Building on elementary literacy

Photo by Christy Porter
James Huff, Community President, Simmons Bank (left) with Kristy Williams, Portfolio Manager, Simmons Bank (right) presented Literacy Specialist Amy Antle with a mini grant.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Simmons First Foundation, of Simmons Bank, representatives James Huff, Community President, and Kristy Williams, Portfolio Manager, presented Amy Antle, Licking R-VIII Literacy Specialist, a mini grant in the amount of $1,000 for the Licking Elementary Reading Tools Project on Tuesday.

The grant will in part be used for a new K-2 series that includes letter magnet tiles to help students build words, white boards and markers, and sound walls that help students sound out letters. In addition supplies for K-6 will be acquired for teachers to address individual classroom needs.

“We want to continue building our curriculum year by year,” said a thankful Antle. The grant will help achieve that goal.

The Simmons First Foundation thanked Licking R-VIII for truly “Making a Difference.”

