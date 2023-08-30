Building on elementary literacy

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Simmons First Foundation, of Simmons Bank, representatives James Huff, Community President, and Kristy Williams, Portfolio Manager, presented Amy Antle, Licking R-VIII Literacy Specialist, a mini grant in the amount of $1,000 for the Licking Elementary Reading Tools Project on Tuesday.

The grant will in part be used for a new K-2 series that includes letter magnet tiles to help students build words, white boards and markers, and sound walls that help students sound out letters. In addition supplies for K-6 will be acquired for teachers to address individual classroom needs.

“We want to continue building our curriculum year by year,” said a thankful Antle. The grant will help achieve that goal.

The Simmons First Foundation thanked Licking R-VIII for truly “Making a Difference.”