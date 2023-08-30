Burglary and assault arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On August 26, 2023, at approximately 9:42 a.m. deputies responded to the Licking Police Department to contact a person reporting an assault and burglary that occurred on Mounty Drive. Three victims reported to deputies, that they were woken by two male suspects that had entered their residence while they were asleep. The victims reported being assaulted with a blunt object and empty hand strikes. After interviewing the victims deputies contacted two male suspects. During interviews the suspects admitted to entering the residence, armed with a stick and assaulting the victims.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Braiden Spangler, age 21, of Camdenton, and Kaiden Weyant, age 21, of Jefferson City, with Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree (2 Counts), Armed Criminal Action. Spangler and Weyant were incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $50,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.