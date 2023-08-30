Classifieds: August 31 – September 6, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Two Yard Sales: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at 214 Cedar Street #14. Air fryers, furniture, clothes and lots of nice things. L/35/1tc

Garage Sale: 7 am to 5 pm, Thursday and Friday, 202 East South Oak Crest in Houston, MO. Tools, clothes, and lots of miscellaneous. H/19/1tp

Yard Sale: 8 am Friday and Saturday, 13681 Highway YY, Cabool. Tools, furniture, exercise equipment, incubator, propane wall heater, dishes, tv, tubs, toys and books. H/19/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Pre-owned tires —passenger and light truck —largest selection in the area. OK tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/19/2tc

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Dorman L. Steelman Lodge at Montauk State Park is now accepting seasonal applications for Lead Cook @ $15.50 per hour and Cooks @ $14.00 per hour. Dishwashers also needed. Apply in person at Lodge or mail resume to Montauk Lodge, 420 Co. Rd. 6670, Salem, MO 65560. EEOC. L/34/8tc

Help Wanted: Part-time handyman needed for rentals. Carpentry, drywall, framing skills needed. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/14/6tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Services: New fences, new corrals, welding of all types. Guaranteed work. Cheaper quotes than most. 417-664-2818. L/31/5tc

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Consumer Cellular: Switch and save up to $250/year on your talk, text and data. No contract and no hidden fees. Unlimited talk and text with flexible data plans. Premium nationwide coverage. 100% U.S. based customer service. For more information, call 1-833-218-3755. H/18/tfc

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp