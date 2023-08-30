By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Motorcyclists who included family and friends, with brother Brandon Mordis in a 1931 Ford lead car, began the 8th Annual “Ride to Remember” for Anthony Michael Mordis in Ozark, on Saturday.

Others joined them at the Rodeo Grounds, in Licking, for sharing of remembrances, a taco bar catered by El Carnaval Mexican Restaurant, Sno Cones and entertainment by Branson musician Matt Lindsey and Joyce Perenchio.

Parents Jimmie and Tracy Mordis were happy that the rain did not start until the bikes pulled into the pavilion at the rodeo grounds.

Michael, Anthony’s son, along with the other children enjoyed two bounce houses and the playground equipment.

T-shirts were available in honor of Anthony Michael Mordis; pictured was his beloved dog Rocky, who just recently passed away.

“Licking was home for Anthony,” shared his mother, Tracy. Anthony was a 2011 LHS graduate who died tragically in a motorcycle accident on August 9, 2015.

There was laughter with the sadness of remembrances honoring Anthony Michael Mordis as all gathered, enjoyed the companionship of each other.

Photos by Christy Porter