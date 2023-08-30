By Shari Harris, Co-Managing Editor

Located just four miles west of Edgar Springs on Highway M is a venue called Golden Fields. Though the name reflects on the Fields family who own and operate it, the large yard surrounding the building adds to the meaning. Their motto is “Where Happiness is Golden!” The Fields are continually adding personal touches to the venue to ensure the happiness of their clients.

In addition to a large event room, the venue has a groom’s room and a bride’s room, with the bride’s room featuring a shower, dressing room and makeup mirrors for all the bridesmaids. An exterior entrance has even been included to allow the bride entry into the venue without being seen by the groom.

The event room contains a small bar and has a full kitchen off of it. A large covered patio also opens off of the event room and is another lovely location for events, depending on the weather. Surrounded by a large yard, the venue could also be a location for an outdoor wedding, with indoor and patio space available for a reception.

No matter your preference, Golden Fields offers a variety of options, for weddings, birthday or anniversary parties, retirements, bridal or baby showers, meetings, celebrations of life or reunions.

Having an event venue has been a dream of the Fields family for several years. Two years in the making, after two years of planning, Golden Fields has been a family project. Nita Fields, son and daughter-in-law David and Sarah Fields, and daughter and future son-in-law Delaney Fields and Josh Dean have combined efforts to make the dream a reality. Hiring an Amish construction crew was necessary to erect the building, but parts of the interior, decor and exterior can be attributed to each of the family members as they continually find ways to improve upon the venue.

Nita Fields looks at Golden Fields as something she can pass down to the next generations. Touches of many generations will be found there. The first name on the abstract for the property was the great-great-great-grandparents of her children, when the land was patented on January 1, 1859. Nita’s mother’s dining table can be found in the kitchen of the venue, after receiving some TLC from Nita to refinish it. Delaney stained the wall behind the bar, which features a beautiful cedar slab top. Josh has been responsible for many items at the venue, as have David and Sarah, who live near the venue and also work on mowing, cleaning and decorating. All can point to some part of the venue and see their contribution.

The first event at the venue was a Christmas party held by the construction crew that built it, though many of the finishing touches were not completed at that time. By March, the Fields family was ready to truly open for business, with an anniversary party held at the venue. Since then, they’ve had an event about every month.

The dream hasn’t ended now that the venue is open. Future plans for improvement are ongoing and include cleaning out around a nearby pond to allow weddings by the pond, hooking up lights and the ceiling fan on the patio, adding a firepit and tables to the patio, and adding canvas drapes that can be used around the patio as needed. Nita Fields hopes to hold craft fairs or festivals at the venue in the future, as well. This creative family will certainly find more ways to add to the charm of their venue after these improvements have been accomplished.

An Open House on September 30 will give people the opportunity to see this venue for themselves. It is located at 19371 State Route M, Edgar Springs, and those interested can call Nita Fields at 573-368-9405 to schedule or view the venue, or contact the Fields through their Facebook page, at Golden Fields Venue.

Photos by Shari Harris