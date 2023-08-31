In this edition: August 31, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ.

Visit MyClassicNews.com for all your automotive industry and classic car news.

Licking School District has surplussed a Bad Boy mower and is accepting bids.

LRFD is taking Silent Auction Bids on a truck and generator, and reminds us – DON’T FORGET TO PAY YOUR FIRE DUES.

Country Crafts is having their fall Junk & Craft Fest on Sept. 2.

Salem Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to their rodeo on Sept. 2 and 3.

Abounding Hope Church gave away free clothing just in time for back-to-school.

Cynthia Wampner reminds us the Senior Center will be closed September 4 through September 8 in Senior Center Happenings.

Museum Muses invites you to an art show, and is holding a membership drive.

The Texas County Libraries are encouraging Library Card Sign-up Month in September.

There will be a 2023 Fall E-Waste Collection; see where and when.

TCMH announces a new director at the helm of TCMH Hospice of Care and Home Health of the Ozarks. Read the details on A4.

Phelps Health shares health and facility information.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announces the opening of Lamberson Conservation Area in Texas County and reminds deer hunters of changes for the upcoming season.

The University of Missouri Extension is offering a free webinar series.

Drury mourns the passing of Bob Barker, and shares cross country, and women’s and men’s soccer news.

MSU-WP Grizzly basketball hires a new assistant coach.

Brooks Koepka was named to 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team, shares LIV Golf.

Rick Mansfield talks about “Tranquility Interrupted,” from an historical viewpoint. Scott Hamilton tells us about “The Mayan Computer” that is shockingly close to a modern number system.

Two upcoming events you may want to attend, the annual Back the Blue Softball Game and the 2023 Siren Bowl Softball game, are both happening in September.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Health Department, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are available, either combined with or without a print edition.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the office counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General, and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading. Many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.