Obituary – Alvin F. Drennen Sr.

Alvin Frank Drennen Sr. left this earth to join Jesus in heaven on August 27, 2023, at the age of 92 years. He was born on April 16, 1931, in DeSoto, Mo., to the late James Drennen and Hazel (Blake) Drennen Thompson. On October 2, 1956, Alvin married Henrietta Prichard and to this union four children were born.

Alvin was a fun-loving man that enjoyed a good adventure and loved being with his family. He was a loving father, grandpa and great grandpa. He enjoyed going to the river, camping and fishing. He never passed up a good Bingo game or a chance to celebrate holidays or birthdays with family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice.

Alvin is survived by his children: Carrie Drennen-Belcher (Al), of Eckerty, Ind., Alvin (Butch) Drennen Jr. (Jill), of Rich Fountain, Mo., Cathy Blake (Tomy), of Edgar Springs, and James (Jim) Drennen (Dionne), of Rolla; grandchildren: Kimberli, Trish (David), Cody (Becky), Kolt, Eric (Sheena), Clinton (Trisha), Brandon, Dylan (Sydney), Michael (Camerin), Tiffany (Kevin), Tony (Ryan), and Dustin; 20 great grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service was held on August 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Jerry Blaylock officiating. Pallbearers were Michael Blake, Kevin Blankenship, Kohen Blankenship and Tony Drennen. Honorary pallbearer was Dylan Drennen. Interment was at Concord Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.foxfh.net.