Obituary -Michael A. Sutton

Michael A. “Monkey” Sutton, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the age of 18.

He was born on January 7, 2005, in Columbia, Mo., to Michael Sutton and Jeri (McDaniel) Penfield. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Paulette Sutton; and his girlfriend, Grace Gorman.

Michael loved working on cars, kayaking and anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed listening to music. Michael never met a stranger.

Michael will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his father, Michael Sutton and wife, Shyenne of Fredericktown, Mo.; his mother, Jeri Penfield and companion, Dale Hines of Edgar Springs, Mo.; maternal grandmother, Jean Mason; five brothers, Shane Pryor, Seth Pryor, Luke Pryor, Chalon Hines and Timothy Sutton; two sisters, Jessica Penfield and Seirra Sutton; two step-brothers, Delsin Skaggs and Bryton Harlan; one step-sister, Mika Skaggs; and extended family and friends.

A funeral service for Michael A. Sutton was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Hutchason Cemetery in Sherrill, Mo. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements were under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.