Coming Events September 7, 2023

FREE MOVIE NIGHT

Intercounty Electric Cooperative is hosting a free movie night on Friday, September 8, at Raymondville School. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be shown, beginning at dark.

GUN AND QUILT RAFFLE

The Fleet Reserve Association FRA Branch 364 is holding a Gun, Quilt and Large Ceramic Planter Raffle. The raffles are in support of college scholarships. For more information call David Herndon at 417-967-0661.

VETERANS’ FREE FISHING

Military veterans fish free at Montauk on Saturday, September 9. Fishing tags will be given to veterans at the Project Healing Waters tent/booth set up in the park.

WALK FOR LIFE & COLOR RUN

Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri is hosting a Walk for Life & Color Run on Saturday, Sept. 9. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Houston; run & walk begin at 10 a.m. For information, call PRC at 417-967-1100.

FLOYD FAMILY REUNION

The Floyd Family Reunion will be held at Montauk Park on Sunday, Sept. 10. A fish fry lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Drinks and place settings will be provided. Bring your favorite dish to share. Bingo prize items would also be greatly appreciated.

MONTAUK RFD ANNUAL MEMBERS’ MEETING

The Montauk Rural Fire Department will hold the Annual Members’ meeting at 6 p.m., food will be served at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, September 13, at the fire station, 2742 Hwy. 119. Email montaukrfd@gmail.com for more information.

COMMON SENSE CONSERVATIONIST MEETING

The Common Sense Conservationists will be meeting from 7 – 8 p.m. at the rural fire department building, Houston, next to the Texas County Library on Thursday, September 14.

FALL FESTIVAL QUILT TURNING

Quilters wanting to participate in the quilt turning at the Annual Fall Festival should complete and return a registration form at TJ’s Flowers or The Licking News office before Friday, Sept. 15. Don’t miss the chance to show your favorite quilts!

FALL FESTIVAL VENDOR NOTICE

Vendors must register for booth space by Friday, September 15, for the annual Fall Festival/Pickin’ on the Porch to benefit the Licking Mill. Contact Joan Brannam at 573-674-2547 or see her at TJ’s Flowers to register. The festival will be held at the Licking Mill on Saturday, Sept. 23.

K OF C FISH FRY

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at St. John the Baptist church in Licking. All proceeds benefit the St. Mark building expansion project.

ART ON THE ROCK

A “Love Bugs on the Rock” art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or a Sip ‘n Paint class from 6 to 9 p.m., with Susan, at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Friday, September 15. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

LRFD OPEN HOUSE

The Licking Rural Fire Department is having an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehouse on Saturday, September 16. Make plans to attend!

50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Licking Bridge Builders is celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Saturday, September 16, at the Licking Senior Center.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, September 16. This is Hat Day! Visitors are welcome. For more information, leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

BOONE CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH HOMECOMING

Celebrating their 169th year, Boone Creek Baptist Church will host a homecoming, with music by Roy Bond and Kirby Clark at 10:15 a.m., followed with a service by Fred Bobe, on Sunday, September 17. Lunch will follow. Bring your favorite dish.

ANNUAL CHURCH PICNIC

St. John the Baptist will host the annual three church picnic beginning at 12 p.m. at the Licking Rodeo Grounds pavilion on Sunday, September 17. Bring a side dish and your family for good food, fun and fellowship.

WILDCAT TRAVEL CLUB INFORMATION MEETING

The Wildcat Travel Club will hold an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Hall, Licking, on Monday, September 18.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

The Licking Friends of the Library will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Licking Library. New members are welcome.

UNITED JOY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

“Let’s Go,” a United Joy Women’s Conference, will be held 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Cabool Second Baptist Church. Register online at https://tcba.site/. Includes small breakfast and lunch. No childcare is provided.

RIDE FOR A REASON & POKER RUN

The 1st Annual Ride for a Reason & Poker Run for G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30. Line up is at 9 a.m.; ride begins at 10 a.m. at Boiling Springs Resort. All rigs are welcome for this ride. For information or to register call Kassi at 417-818-2488 or stop by Right Away Rent-to-Own, Licking.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, the last Thursday of each month, through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

CRAFT SHOW

There will be a craft show at the junction of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs every second Saturday of the month.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is September 7.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES