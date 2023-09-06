Lady ’Cats start regular season 3-0

By Shari Harris, Co-Managing Editor

The Lady Wildcats Volleyball team started last week with their first two regular matches on the road. They led off with a rematch against the Mtn. View-Liberty Lady Eagles on Monday, August 28.

After a shaky performance against Liberty at the Jubilee, the Lady ‘Cats were able to redeem themselves by winning in three straight sets.With scores of 25-16, 25-16, and 25-13, Licking had a convincing victory over the Lady Eagles.

The Junior Varsity was less fortunate, losing in two straight sets, 12-25 and 12-25.

Licking faced their long-time foe, the Houston Tigers, on Tuesday. The Varsity Lady ’Cats seemed a little distracted in the first set. Houston took the set by 3 points. But Coach Tammy Gorman was able to redirect her team, and they settled down to take the next three sets, 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14. The win left the Lady ’Cats leaping for joy, and gave them a 2-0 record.

The Junior Varsity ladies started the evening with a first set win, 25-19, over the Lady Tigers. But the Lady Tigers weren’t ready to let it go that easily, and took the second by a slim 26-24 margin. Houston clinched the win by taking the third set, 15-5, leaving the JV Lady ’Cats with an 0-2 record.

Thursday evening gave the home town fans a chance to see their team in action, as Licking took on Winona at the Sherman Hill Field House. Wildcat fans were not disappointed, as Varsity upped their record to 3-0 with another 3-set win, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-23.

Junior Varsity saw their first win of the season as well, taking two sets, both with a score of 25-23, leaving them with a 1-2 record at the end of their first week of play.

The Lady ‘Cats are scheduled to take on Mtn. Grove on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 5, then will head to West Plains on Saturday, September 9, for the Showdown Volleyball Tournament.

Photos by Shari Harris

