LHS Class of 1965 celebrates

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Former students, family and friends of the Licking High School Class of 1965 celebrated their class reunion on Saturday.

They shared memories of their school years and the course of their lives, families and friends in the intervening years.

Donetta Gale James, a 17-year-old when she graduated, shared that she went to St. Louis to work before returning to Licking.

The only student wearing a bowtie in the class picture, Jerald Freeman, explained, “My cousin needed a tie, so I ‘loaned’ him mine, leaving me with a bowtie to wear.

“I would be a trendsetter,” he laughingly continued, “as bowties would later become popular again.”

That same cousin would wear a shirt made by Freeman in an experimental Boys Home Ec class taken by Freeman. He enjoyed the class, proven correct that guys also might need to know how to cook and sew, etc.

Striving to fulfill their class motto, “when we build, let us build forever” was heard throughout life choices.

Their high school career began with 111 students attending classes, and counted 81 on their graduation class roll. Mr. Joe Watskey was the Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Gene Collins the President of the Board of Education and Mr. John Doing the High School Principal.

Thirty-five, not quite half of the students, but the majority of the male students, would be drafted, or in anticipation of the draft would enlist, as the country was in the midst of the Vietnam War (1955-1975). Schoolmates, family and friends would also face the consequences of the war at home and strive to continue to live productive lives.

“We were the children of parents who had lived through the depression and war,” said Gary Gorman. “That was reflected in our lives and lifestyles.”

Graduates would go on to continue with careers, families and reaching worthwhile goals.

While they shared memories and current events, the gathering enjoyed a meal of assorted meats, baked beans, salads, beverages and desserts.

Photos by Christy Porter