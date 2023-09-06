 Skip to content

LHS Class of 1965 celebrates

Photo by Christy Porter
LHS Class of 1965, from left, front row: Norma Floyd Gorman; Larry Ice; Kathy McCulloch Moncrief; Linda Fischer James; Mary DeSmedt Hildebrand; attendees not the class of 1965, Shirley Mason and Coach Charles Mason; Wanda Beasley Cooper; Betty Cooper Welch and Donetta Gale James. Back row: Jerald Freeman, Wilbur Hess, Joe Grandon, Donald Brown, Jack Mundy, Ron Hooper, Gary Gorman, Terry Welch, Lynn Pryor, Robert “Bob” Moncrief, Mitchell Barwick and Lester Grandon.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Former students, family and friends of the Licking High School Class of 1965 celebrated their class reunion on Saturday.

They shared memories of their school years and the course of their lives, families and friends in the intervening years.

Donetta Gale James, a 17-year-old when she graduated, shared that she went to St. Louis to work before returning to Licking.

The only student wearing a bowtie in the class picture, Jerald Freeman, explained, “My cousin needed a tie, so I ‘loaned’ him mine, leaving me with a bowtie to wear.

“I would be a trendsetter,” he laughingly continued, “as bowties would later become popular again.”

That same cousin would wear a shirt made by Freeman in an experimental Boys Home Ec class taken by Freeman. He enjoyed the class, proven correct that guys also might need to know how to cook and sew, etc.

Striving to fulfill their class motto, “when we build, let us build forever” was heard throughout life choices.

Their high school career began with 111 students attending classes, and counted 81 on their graduation class roll. Mr. Joe Watskey was the Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Gene Collins the President of the Board of Education and Mr. John Doing the High School Principal.

Photo by Christy Porter
Veterans from the Class of 1965, from left: Jerald Freeman, Wilbur Hess, Joe Grandon, Larry Ice, Ron Hooper, Jack Mundy, Terry Welch, Robert “Bob” Moncrief, Mitchell Barwick, Gary Gorman and Lynn Pryor.

Thirty-five, not quite half of the students, but the majority of the male students, would be drafted, or in anticipation of the draft would enlist, as the country was in the midst of the Vietnam War (1955-1975). Schoolmates, family and friends would also face the consequences of the war at home and strive to continue to live productive lives.

“We were the children of parents who had lived through the depression and war,” said Gary Gorman. “That was reflected in our lives and lifestyles.”

Graduates would go on to continue with careers, families and reaching worthwhile goals.

While they shared memories and current events, the gathering enjoyed a meal of assorted meats, baked beans, salads, beverages and desserts.

Photos by Christy Porter

