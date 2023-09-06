MC Cruise-In collection of toys

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The last Thursday of August and September, the MC Cruise-In at the Licking Sonic has motorcyclists and friends bringing in donations of toys to share with the Licking Chamber of Commerce during the holidays.

Generosity was clearly seen on Thursday from the 70 bikers who attended, as 80 plus toys and cash donations for a girl’s and boy’s bicycle were given this first toy drive of the year. Another toy drive will be held in September.

“It will definitely be a happier Christmas for our area’s little ones thanks to the help of our area bikers,” said Sue Daniels, Cruise-In Coordinator.

Motorcyclists from an approximate 100-mile radius attended the cruise-in and toy drive. Lew Lewis with The Road Show kept the music flowing. Dana Lewis did the prize drawings. Food was close at hand, with the friendly staff of Sonic providing the carryout. The Christian Motorcyclist Association was also in attendance to visit with participants.

Three lucky winners from the bikers who donate will be recipients of prizes that include a small Harley-Davidson BBQ grill, perfect for a tailgate party.

Photos by Sue Daniels

Photos by Christy Porter