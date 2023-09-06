Two more wins leading up to Conference Tourney

By Coach Harv Antle

LICKING 14, CONWAY 3

CONWAY, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats took down the Conway Bears 14-3 in five innings on Friday night.

Rusty Buckner led a 14-hit attack for Licking. The senior doubled and homered while driving in four runs to spur the offense.

Garrett Gorman and Kannon Buckner also produced multi-RBI games for Licking. Kale Cook doubled and scored twice and Kellar Davis was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Silas Antle worked the first three innings to record the win. The Licking senior shut out Conway over three innings on no hits, two walks, and fanned two.

Rusty Buckner worked the final two innings and was charged with three runs on two hits and four walks. The win was the sixth consecutive for the Wildcats and ran their record to 6-0 for the fall.

Licking won the JV game 12-1 behind the pitching of Jordan Ritz. Ritz worked a complete game and allowed one run on one hit while striking out nine.

Isaac Rinne scored three times and collected two singles to pace the JV ‘Cats offense. Kale Cook doubled and tripled in addition to driving in four runs, Benton Corley went 2-for-2, and Gavin Buckner doubled home a pair of runs.

LICKING 9, HARTVILLE 1

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats opened the home portion of the fall schedule on Tuesday night with a 9-1 victory over the Hartville Eagles.

Rusty Buckner led the Licking offense, going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Garrett Gorman drove in four runs on two hits and Silas Antle went 2-for-4.

Karson Walker was the winning pitcher. The sophomore worked the first five innings and gave one run on four hits while fanning 10. Keyton Cook struck out four over two innings of relief in which he gave one run on one hit and earned the save.

Buckner’s 2-run home run in the third broke open a scoreless contest. Hartville answered with a single tally in the fifth.

The Wildcats extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth with two runs and chased Hartville starter Truett Coryell from the game. Licking put the game on ice with five runs in the sixth.

Licking improved to 5-0 with the win.

The Wildcats were a 3-1 winner in the JV game.