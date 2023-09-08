In this edition: September 7, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ.

Visit MyClassicNews.com for all your automotive industry and classic car news.

Debbie Cook extends thanks to all of the financial supporters and vendors that made the Licking 4th of July aka Back to School Bash possible.

See what Buckner & Gately Auction is offering to the highest bidders at their September 9 auction.

The Licking FFA Chapter is holding a Fruitsales Fundraiser; see where to place an order.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm, HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Licking School District has surplussed a Bad Boy mower and is accepting bids.

LRFD is hosting an Open House at the Licking Fire Station on Saturday, September 16; the community is invited!

LRFD is reminding us – DON’T FORGET TO PAY YOUR FIRE DUES.

Progressive Ozark Bank has options for CD’s inviting you to “Fall into Earning!”

Cynthia Wampner reminds us the Senior Center will be closed September 4 through September 8 in Senior Center Happenings, and extends an invitation to their 50th Year Celebration on September 16.

See who’s on the post-secondary Summer Dean’s List.

The Big Top is coming to Houston.

“Legacies of the Ozarks” is the theme for the 16th annual Ozarks Studies Symposium at the West Plains Civic Center.

September is Suicide Prevention Month; learn where to get help.

Phelps Health announces a partnership and transition of services, and the VA schedules flu shot clinics.

Learn about Blood-sucking bugs: Be aware of the risks, of ticks.

Lee Ann Akins has an update on new arrivals in Bookends, and shares that September is Library Card Sign-up Month.

Country Crafts held their 2023 annual Junk & Craft fest.

Handmaidens of the Lord held a delightful tea party at Destiny Worship.

Less is more: Time to divide and conquer perennials.

Licking R-VIII Sports Schedules, MLB schedules for the Kansas City Chiefs, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Mizzou’s 2023 Football schedules are listed.

Drury shares a women’s soccer game summary.

MSU-WP has hired the first head coach for the Grizzly Baseball program.

Mizzou opened the football season with a 35-10 win over South Dakota.

Rick Mansfield shares about “Roadside Blessings,” and urges one to “start reading” with roadmaps and suitcases. Scott Hamilton tells us about “Telescopes Hacked” and the importance of what that means.

The Jerome Access is now open to the public at a new site.

A new column “Behind the Blue” debuts “From the Desk of Sheriff Scott Lindsey,” with future articles also coming from law enforcement.

Labor Day holiday statistics are given from MSHP.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, Licking Rural Fire Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Coroner, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

