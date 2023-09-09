Obituary – Victor T. “Tom” Coyne Jr.

Victor Thomas (Tom) Coyne Jr. was born on 27 July 1951, in Anthony, Kan. He was the first of two children born to Victor Thomas Coyne and Betty Laverne (Smith) Coyne. The second being his sister, Susan Marie. Tom spent the first 18 years of his life in Anthony. He attended all 13 years of education in the Anthony school system and graduated from Anthony High School in 1969. He loved living in Anthony, and it was the only town that he ever referred to as “HOME.” Tom passed away on 8 September 2023, after a long struggle with cancer.

Tom was a military veteran. In July of 1970, he entered the U.S. Army. In February 1972 he was allowed to take an early discharge and return home to Anthony. It was in the summer of 1972 that Tom met the love of his life, Cindy Raberding, of Harper, Kan. On December 24, of 1972, Tom and Cindy were married at the United Methodist Church in Harper, Kan. Shortly after the two were married, Tom re-entered the Army and took Cindy along with him to become his “military wife.” Over the years to follow, they would travel and serve at duty stations in Colorado, Korea, Kansas, Germany, Washington D.C., and Missouri.

During their marriage they were blessed with two children, Heath Ryan and Lori Jeanette. They also got to share military life with Tom and Cindy, touring all over Europe during their stay in Germany. Their military travel ended in September 1992, when Tom retired after serving proudly for 21 years.

After retirement from the Army, he spent the next 20 years in the medical billing field at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., and the Bond Medical Clinic in Rolla, Mo.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and was passionate about researching his family history.

Needless to say, moving was a big part of Tom’s life. Even before the Army he moved a lot in his hometown of Anthony. Throughout his life, Tom would record 39 actual moves. The last being to Licking, Mo., in 1989, where he and Cindy finished raising their kids and ultimately retired. Tom in 2013, and Cindy in 2015.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Betty Coyne, and sister, Susan Marie Wahl. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; their son, Heath Coyne and his wife, Kim, of Vichy; and daughter, Lori Volkman and her husband, Patrick, of Rolla; grandchildren, Cortney Coyne, of Houston, Mo., and Micheal Volkman and Ethan Volkman, both of Rolla; and two great grandchildren, Addison Coyne and Wyatt Coyne, both of Bucyrus.

A visitation for Tom was held on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Bob McQueen officiating. Per Tom’s wishes, he will be cremated and buried in the Harper Cemetery in Harper, Kan. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.