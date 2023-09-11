Obituary – Ann D. Christianson

Ann Doreen (Holmes) Christianson, 78, of Licking, Mo., departed this life Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Seville Care Center, Salem, Mo.

Ann is survived by her loving children: Elizabeth Hallinan and husband James of Licking, Mo., and David Steiner and wife Michelle of Woodstock, Ga.; sister: Arlene Carpenter and husband Gregg of Arizona; grandchildren: Nathanial Hallinan, Corry Hallinan, Kara Romme and husband Sam, and Kyle Steiner and wife Tilynn; great-grandchildren: Natalia and Nathanial Jr.; stepchildren: Gail Peterson and spouse Michael, Carren Christianson and spouse Lori, and Christian Christianson; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding her in death, loving husband: David Christianson; parents: Clifford and Myrtle Holmes; and stepdaughter: Rondi Christianson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Online Condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com.