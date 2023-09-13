A day of fun at the Roby Fair

By Shari Harris, Co-Managing Editor

The Roby Fair was held Saturday at the Community Center of Northwest Texas County. This 35-year tradition did not disappoint, as activities filled the day and the park was filled with fair-goers and vendors.

The day began with breakfast, providing fuel for the softball tournament, which began at 8 a.m.

The parade began at 10 a.m., with a long line of trucks, cars, ATVs and UTVs, floats, horses and more making the round trip from Walt’s, west on Highway 32, and back to Walt’s. The Grand Marshalls of this year’s parade were Ruth Ann and Chub Johnson, and Connie Wade and the late Ronnie Wade. Chub Johnson and Ronnie Wade, along with other community members, spearheaded the project of starting a fire department in Roby, and the first fair, held in September of 1988, was a fundraiser to help that cause.

Good food, friendly competitions, bounce houses, carnival games, a large variety of vendors, and more kept people busy throughout the day. Live music by Pyrosonic entertained in the evening, followed by fireworks at dark.